Phoenix Financial Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,672 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 518 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported record quarterly revenue of $15.84 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.06, both ahead of estimates, showing broad-based demand strength across networking and related products.

Cisco reported record quarterly revenue of $15.84 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.06, both ahead of estimates, showing broad-based demand strength across networking and related products. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY2026 and Q4 guidance, signaling management confidence that demand remains strong and AI-related orders should continue to support growth.

The company raised its FY2026 and Q4 guidance, signaling management confidence that demand remains strong and AI-related orders should continue to support growth. Positive Sentiment: Cisco said hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders are accelerating, with commentary around a “networking supercycle” helping shift investor sentiment toward a longer growth runway. Article: Cisco CEO says tech is entering a 'networking supercycle' as stock pops 14% on strong AI demand

Cisco said hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders are accelerating, with commentary around a “networking supercycle” helping shift investor sentiment toward a longer growth runway. Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages lifted price targets after the earnings beat, reinforcing optimism that the stock still has room to run.

Several brokerages lifted price targets after the earnings beat, reinforcing optimism that the stock still has room to run. Neutral Sentiment: Cisco also announced a restructuring plan and roughly 4,000 job cuts to redirect spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk as the business mix changes.

Cisco also announced a restructuring plan and roughly 4,000 job cuts to redirect spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk as the business mix changes. Neutral Sentiment: There was notable insider selling activity in recent months, though the market today appears focused more on the earnings and AI growth story than on governance signals.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,239,456.18. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,587 shares of company stock worth $1,230,765. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 13.4%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $115.53 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $119.36. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $456.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.70%. Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research lowered Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.00.

View Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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