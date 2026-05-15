Phoenix Financial Ltd. Invests $8.45 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 144,845 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 656 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. KGI Securities reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $98,763.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,992.20. This trade represents a 65.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 37,613 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,560,563.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,484.67. This trade represents a 54.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,018. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.51%.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

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