Phoenix Financial Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Phoenix Financial Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,035 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 18,757 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the technology company's stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 106,822 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 46,985 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $242.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.38 and a 52-week high of $263.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business's revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 28.90%.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total transaction of $229,561.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,198,557.80. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $23,606,055.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,593,535. This trade represents a 86.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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