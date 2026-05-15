Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 120,200 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM

Phoenix Financial Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,829,537 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 120,200 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor accounts for about 4.8% of Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Phoenix Financial Ltd. owned about 3.46% of Tower Semiconductor worth $449,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,053 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 3.7%

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $280.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 130.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business's 50 day moving average is $186.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $283.46.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $413.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSEM. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $276.75.

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Tower Semiconductor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tower Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tower beat Q1 earnings and revenue expectations, with EPS of $0.57 to $0.65 versus about $0.56 expected and revenue of $413.6 million, up 15.5% year over year, which reinforced confidence in the company’s operating momentum.

Tower beat Q1 earnings and revenue expectations, with EPS of $0.57 to $0.65 versus about $0.56 expected and revenue of $413.6 million, up 15.5% year over year, which reinforced confidence in the company’s operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its Q2 outlook, guiding revenue to $432.3 million-$477.8 million, signaling management expects continued demand strength into the current quarter.

The company raised its Q2 outlook, guiding revenue to $432.3 million-$477.8 million, signaling management expects continued demand strength into the current quarter. Positive Sentiment: Tower announced $1.3 billion in Silicon Photonics contracts for 2027 and $290 million in customer prepayments, a significant long-term revenue signal that suggests strong customer commitment and visibility. Reuters article on $1.3 billion AI chip deals

Tower announced $1.3 billion in Silicon Photonics contracts for 2027 and $290 million in customer prepayments, a significant long-term revenue signal that suggests strong customer commitment and visibility. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm has been boosted by AI-related demand, especially in silicon photonics and optical connectivity for data centers, which is helping drive a more constructive outlook for Tower’s growth and margins. Benzinga article on AI tailwinds

Investor enthusiasm has been boosted by AI-related demand, especially in silicon photonics and optical connectivity for data centers, which is helping drive a more constructive outlook for Tower’s growth and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target sharply from $140 to $300 but kept a neutral rating, suggesting the stock’s valuation may already reflect much of the near-term good news.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company's technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

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