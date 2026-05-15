Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 206,432 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,665 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 206,432 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $46,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $177,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 83,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,418,150.40. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 68,085 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,643.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,394 shares in the company, valued at $50,434,276.78. This represents a 24.73% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,575. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 4.6%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $238.21 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $239.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.83. The company has a market cap of $194.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.96%.The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Palo Alto Networks's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $183.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. New Street Research dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $157.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $213.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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