Phoenix Financial Ltd. Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Phoenix Financial Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,224 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Home Depot from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $405.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $304.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.27 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

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