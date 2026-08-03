Photronics, Inc. $PLAB Stock Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB - Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,488 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 202,040 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.40% of Photronics worth $33,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Photronics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Photronics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 3.6% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 21,966 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Friday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital upgraded Photronics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Photronics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $49.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLAB

Photronics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Photronics this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms—including Hagens Berman, Kaplan Fox, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins LLP, and others—are soliciting investors who purchased Photronics securities between December 10, 2025, and May 27, 2026. The September 4, 2026 deadline is for investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff; these notices are largely duplicative procedural updates. Hagens Berman investigation

Multiple law firms—including Hagens Berman, Kaplan Fox, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins LLP, and others—are soliciting investors who purchased Photronics securities between December 10, 2025, and May 27, 2026. The September 4, 2026 deadline is for investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff; these notices are largely duplicative procedural updates. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit and related investigations allege that Photronics misled investors about demand and the outlook for its high-end integrated-circuit photomask business, including allegedly overstating the strength and sustainability of customer demand. If proven, the claims could create legal costs, potential damages, and reputational risk. Robbins LLP lawsuit notice

The lawsuit and related investigations allege that Photronics misled investors about demand and the outlook for its high-end integrated-circuit photomask business, including allegedly overstating the strength and sustainability of customer demand. If proven, the claims could create legal costs, potential damages, and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: The allegations follow Photronics’ May 28 earnings release, when the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.42 versus a $0.53 consensus estimate and revenue of $209.94 million versus expectations of $216.47 million. Revenue also declined slightly year over year, while third-quarter guidance of $0.39–$0.45 per share suggested limited near-term upside. SueWallSt shareholder alert

Photronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $30.29 on Monday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). Photronics had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 18.47%.The firm had revenue of $209.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $216.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Photronics's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Photronics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.450 EPS.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high‐resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high‐end lithography technology.

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