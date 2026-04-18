Phraction Management LLC Purchases 1,763 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Phraction Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Phraction Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Phraction Management LLC's holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company's stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $635.74 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $693.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $646.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.47. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.46, for a total transaction of $1,576,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,936.24. This trade represents a 48.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total transaction of $1,533,249.00. Following the sale, the director owned 47,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,390,688. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,750 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $649.00 to $677.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $666.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teledyne Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teledyne Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Teledyne Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here