Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $12.49 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,918 shares of the company's stock after selling 423,696 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.17% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $33,308.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,954.04. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $937,692.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 269,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,466,661.60. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 34,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $171.15.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Melius Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sprouts Farmers Market, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sprouts Farmers Market wasn't on the list.

While Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here