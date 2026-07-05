Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,863 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,970 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in IonQ were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the first quarter worth approximately $853,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in IonQ by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company's stock.

Get IonQ alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $49.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -175.50 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The company had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 2,757 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $151,690.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,692.16. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle B. Toledano sold 2,757 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $151,662.57. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $613,581.54. This trade represents a 19.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,102 shares of company stock worth $701,489. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IONQ. Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 price objective on IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IonQ

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IonQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IonQ wasn't on the list.

While IonQ currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here