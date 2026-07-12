Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $370,000 Stake in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Free Report) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,036 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 120,798 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 112.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,885 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 50,801 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 59.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 816,590 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $16,201,000 after acquiring an additional 305,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 385.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company's stock.

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ADMA Biologics Stock Down 2.0%

ADMA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. 2,343,071 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,155. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.98 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ADMA Biologics this week:

Negative Sentiment: ADMA is facing repeated securities-fraud class-action promotions and lead-plaintiff reminders, which can weigh on investor confidence and keep legal uncertainty in focus. Article Title

ADMA is facing repeated securities-fraud class-action promotions and lead-plaintiff reminders, which can weigh on investor confidence and keep legal uncertainty in focus. Negative Sentiment: One notice specifically highlights “channel stuffing” claims in the securities-fraud case, reinforcing allegations of potentially misleading sales practices. Article Title

One notice specifically highlights “channel stuffing” claims in the securities-fraud case, reinforcing allegations of potentially misleading sales practices. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no reported short interest as of July 10, so it does not appear to be adding a meaningful trading signal right now.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman purchased 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 513,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,116,210.84. This trade represents a 2.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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