Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $47.40 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 156,547 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $47,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: One bullish article argues T-Mobile remains an attractive long-term value play, citing strong quarterly operating trends, 6% year-over-year postpaid account growth, 3.9% ARPA growth, and a roughly 10% adjusted free cash flow yield. The piece also says the US Cellular acquisition should add spectrum, customers, and towers, which could strengthen T-Mobile’s competitive position. Article Title

One bullish article argues T-Mobile remains an attractive long-term value play, citing strong quarterly operating trends, 6% year-over-year postpaid account growth, 3.9% ARPA growth, and a roughly 10% adjusted free cash flow yield. The piece also says the US Cellular acquisition should add spectrum, customers, and towers, which could strengthen T-Mobile’s competitive position. Neutral Sentiment: T-Mobile was also mentioned in coverage calling it a “strong value stock” and in brokerage commentary showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus, which supports the longer-term investment case but is unlikely to be a major near-term catalyst. Article Title

T-Mobile was also mentioned in coverage calling it a “strong value stock” and in brokerage commentary showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus, which supports the longer-term investment case but is unlikely to be a major near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent selling has been driven by worries that SpaceX/Starlink could enter the mobile market and intensify competition for major wireless carriers, including T-Mobile. Investors are also digesting reports that T-Mobile is changing legacy plans, which could raise bills for some customers and create churn or backlash. Article Title

Recent selling has been driven by worries that SpaceX/Starlink could enter the mobile market and intensify competition for major wireless carriers, including T-Mobile. Investors are also digesting reports that T-Mobile is changing legacy plans, which could raise bills for some customers and create churn or backlash. Negative Sentiment: Another headwind is that T-Mobile was removed from the Russell Top 50 Index and Russell 1000 Dynamic Index, which may have added technical selling pressure and reinforced the negative tone around the stock. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $167.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.66 and a 12 month high of $261.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.18 and a 200-day moving average of $197.50. The company has a market capitalization of $181.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here