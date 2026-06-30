Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $58.89 Million Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,535 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,827 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.23% of Nebius Group worth $58,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Nebius Group Stock Up 8.7%

NBIS stock opened at $261.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $299.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 84.24 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,976,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 26,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,913.20. The trade was a 28.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $416,785.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,500,006.40. The trade was a 10.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 660,245 shares of company stock worth $128,156,368 in the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBIS. DA Davidson cut Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Freedom Capital lowered Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.25.

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About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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