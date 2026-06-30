Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $84.88 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,375 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 97,751 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $84,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambient Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of COF stock opened at $202.07 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $191.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here