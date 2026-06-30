Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $88.25 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,431,228 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.29% of Iron Mountain worth $88,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Iron Mountain by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $760,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,381,336.90. The trade was a 5.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $244,011.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,184,078.12. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 143,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,835 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of IRM stock opened at $129.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 142.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $134.68.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is 379.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IRM. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Iron Mountain from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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