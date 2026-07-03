Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $17,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,948,876 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,929,647,000 after acquiring an additional 637,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,548,204 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,664,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,549,669 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,523,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,437,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,484,021,000 after purchasing an additional 101,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939,023 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,120,586,000 after purchasing an additional 530,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FITB

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Khanna sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $304,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 76,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,700.23. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $1,009,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 189,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,215.72. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.6%

FITB opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.89%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

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