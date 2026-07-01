Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,421 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.06% of General Motors worth $37,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $918,724,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 81.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $640,659,000 after buying an additional 5,830,050 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,695 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $130,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,274 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $8,445,238.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,399,794.20. This trade represents a 14.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,453.15. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GM

General Motors Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE GM opened at $77.11 on Wednesday. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here