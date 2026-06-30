Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Lowers Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,536 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 12,435 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.28% of DTE Energy worth $85,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 754.2% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 88.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

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DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2%

DTE stock opened at $154.15 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $145.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.39. DTE Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTE

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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