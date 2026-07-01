Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,153 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 36,199 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.18% of Illumina worth $32,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Illumina Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of ILMN opened at $175.83 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $182.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $147.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Illumina

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,771,540. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $127,307.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,456,500.81. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report).

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