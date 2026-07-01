Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Lowers Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,065 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.07% of Transdigm Group worth $44,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,259,512.88. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $52,625,524. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,326.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,234.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,274.96. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,123.61 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,513.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

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