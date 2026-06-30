Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 43,163 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,359 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 43,163 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.09% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $73,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,134,311,000. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $848,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,804 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,755,276 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,345,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,945 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,346,977 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $211,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.76 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,696. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at $165,013.20. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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