Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Stock Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 102.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 43,040 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.12% of Insulet worth $17,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 27.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $43,245,000 after acquiring an additional 29,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer acquired 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.51 per share, with a total value of $400,392.90. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. This trade represents a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PODD. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Insulet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Insulet from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $238.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PODD

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $159.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.19. Insulet Corporation has a 52 week low of $138.79 and a 52 week high of $354.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business's revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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