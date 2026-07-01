Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 149,955 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,772 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 149,955 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $266,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 4.7% in the first quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 110,219 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 78.6% in the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 226,428 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $36,480,000 after acquiring an additional 99,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Zacks Research downgraded ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $148.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $565.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. ExxonMobil's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil was highlighted by analysts as a strong integrated energy name, with commentary pointing to solid oil prices, a resilient business model, and attractive valuation metrics such as a low PEG ratio and reasonable P/E multiple. Article Title

ExxonMobil was highlighted by analysts as a strong integrated energy name, with commentary pointing to solid oil prices, a resilient business model, and attractive valuation metrics such as a low PEG ratio and reasonable P/E multiple. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece reiterated a Buy rating and $170 price target, citing strong profitability, robust cash flow, disciplined spending, and resilient first-quarter execution. Article Title

A Seeking Alpha piece reiterated a rating and $170 price target, citing strong profitability, robust cash flow, disciplined spending, and resilient first-quarter execution. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy said Cyprus gas resources are now marketable, with potential production starting by 2033, reinforcing the company’s long-term exploration upside in the eastern Mediterranean. Article Title

ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy said Cyprus gas resources are now marketable, with potential production starting by 2033, reinforcing the company’s long-term exploration upside in the eastern Mediterranean. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target slightly to $168 from $171 but kept an Overweight rating, suggesting the research tone remains constructive despite a modest valuation reset. Article Title

Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target slightly to $168 from $171 but kept an rating, suggesting the research tone remains constructive despite a modest valuation reset. Negative Sentiment: One market note suggested Chevron may have moved faster than ExxonMobil on a major opportunity, hinting at competitive pressure in a key growth area. Article Title

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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