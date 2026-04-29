Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 16,605 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,067 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,605 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.05% of HCA Healthcare worth $57,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company's stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company's stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company's stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $558.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $481.00 to $436.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $598.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $520.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,379 shares in the company, valued at $22,411,395. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total value of $903,528.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,924.61. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 15,214 shares of company stock worth $7,797,595 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 3.3%

HCA opened at $430.99 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.72 and a 1-year high of $556.52. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $501.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.12. The stock has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The business had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.45 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is 10.73%.

HCA Healthcare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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