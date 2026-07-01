Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 277,329 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,318 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 277,329 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in CVS Health were worth $39,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 116,860 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 30,188 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 52.7% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 55,009 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 42.1% during the first quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

CVS Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Health has been featured in articles highlighting its strong fundamentals and recent move to a fresh 52-week high, suggesting investors still see room for upside if earnings and guidance remain solid.

CVS Health has been featured in articles highlighting its strong fundamentals and recent move to a fresh 52-week high, suggesting investors still see room for upside if earnings and guidance remain solid. Positive Sentiment: The company’s marketing and brand-building efforts tied to America250 are reinforcing CVS Health’s public-facing profile, which may help support broader consumer engagement and brand strength.

The company’s marketing and brand-building efforts tied to America250 are reinforcing CVS Health’s public-facing profile, which may help support broader consumer engagement and brand strength. Neutral Sentiment: CVS Health also published health-screening content aimed at encouraging preventive care, which is positive for brand awareness but unlikely to move the stock on its own.

CVS Health also published health-screening content aimed at encouraging preventive care, which is positive for brand awareness but unlikely to move the stock on its own. Neutral Sentiment: A Wall Street Zen downgrade to Hold adds a cautious note, but it does not appear to be a major driver compared with the stock’s recent strength.

A Wall Street Zen downgrade to Hold adds a cautious note, but it does not appear to be a major driver compared with the stock’s recent strength. Negative Sentiment: Florida has opened a probe into CVS Health over alleged pharmacy steering, raising the risk of regulatory scrutiny, possible legal costs, and renewed investor concern about pharmacy benefit manager practices. Florida probes CVS Health over alleged pharmacy steering

Florida has opened a probe into CVS Health over alleged pharmacy steering, raising the risk of regulatory scrutiny, possible legal costs, and renewed investor concern about pharmacy benefit manager practices. Negative Sentiment: Industry coverage noting that UnitedHealth, Humana, and CVS have denied some post-hospital care at high rates could keep attention on utilization management and reimbursement practices, which may pressure sentiment around managed-care and pharmacy operations.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE CVS opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.79. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $106.15. The firm has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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