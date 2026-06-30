Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 29,789 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460,529 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,789 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $357,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $258.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business's 50-day moving average is $231.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.52 and a 1 year high of $258.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson received a positive CHMP opinion for expanded use of its multiple myeloma drug Tecvayli in combination with Darzalex SC, which could broaden the treatment’s commercial opportunity if approved. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson received a positive CHMP opinion for expanded use of its multiple myeloma drug Tecvayli in combination with Darzalex SC, which could broaden the treatment’s commercial opportunity if approved. Positive Sentiment: JNJ hit a new 52-week high as biotech shares rallied, with investors favoring large-cap healthcare names that have visible pipelines, approvals, and deal-related momentum. Article Title

JNJ hit a new 52-week high as biotech shares rallied, with investors favoring large-cap healthcare names that have visible pipelines, approvals, and deal-related momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted JNJ’s recent share strength and noted that upward earnings estimate revisions could support additional near-term gains. Article Title

Analysts highlighted JNJ’s recent share strength and noted that upward earnings estimate revisions could support additional near-term gains. Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson won another talc-related lawsuit, with a Los Angeles jury finding the company was not negligent in a case involving ovarian cancer claims. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson won another talc-related lawsuit, with a Los Angeles jury finding the company was not negligent in a case involving ovarian cancer claims. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on JNJ to $270 and reiterated a Buy rating, reflecting continued confidence ahead of the company’s upcoming earnings season. Article Title

Guggenheim raised its price target on JNJ to $270 and reiterated a Buy rating, reflecting continued confidence ahead of the company’s upcoming earnings season. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary about JNJ’s dividend appeal and healthcare sector strength reinforces its status as a stable income stock, but does not add a new fundamental catalyst on its own. Article Title

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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