Free Trial
→ Before you buy SpaceX shares, consider this alternative approach (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC Acquires New Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Written by MarketBeat
June 15, 2026
Spotify Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Piedmont Capital Management disclosed a new stake in Spotify Technology, buying 2,285 shares valued at about $1.33 million. The position represents roughly 0.9% of the fund’s portfolio.
  • Institutional ownership remains heavy, with 84.09% of Spotify shares held by hedge funds and other institutions. Several other funds also modestly increased their Spotify holdings during the latest reported periods.
  • Insiders have been selling shares, including director Sven Hans Martin Lorentzon and CEO Alex Norstrom, with total insider sales over the last quarter reaching about $54.6 million. Despite that, Spotify’s latest earnings beat expectations, reporting $4.04 EPS on revenue of $5.25 billion.
  • Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology.

Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. Spotify Technology accounts for about 0.9% of Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company's stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Spotify Technology

In related news, Director Sven Hans Martin Lorentzon sold 35,380 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.73, for a total transaction of $18,600,327.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,355,734.59. The trade was a 84.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,442 shares of company stock worth $54,647,508. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Spotify Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $480.77 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $405.00 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $98.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The business's 50 day moving average is $482.76 and its 200-day moving average is $510.35.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.63. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $655.92.

View Our Latest Report on SPOT

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Spotify Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Spotify Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spotify Technology wasn't on the list.

While Spotify Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before July 4
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before July 4
By Chris Markoch | June 8, 2026
tc pixel
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 10, 2026
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
By Leo Miller | June 10, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
By Sam Quirke | June 10, 2026
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
By Thomas Hughes | June 11, 2026

Recent Videos

Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven‘t.
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven't.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines