Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises approximately 0.4% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in ASML by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in ASML by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morningstar downgraded ASML to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,970.33.

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ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,582.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,761.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,532.11. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,999.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%.The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $2.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. ASML's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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