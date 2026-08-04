Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $2.08 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 118.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,853 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,909,180 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,287,546,000 after acquiring an additional 578,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,483,440 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,647,602,000 after purchasing an additional 541,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,941,844 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,612,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,328,324 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,628,638,000 after purchasing an additional 76,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,840,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,438,699,000 after buying an additional 134,049 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.36.

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Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $154.95 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $142.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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