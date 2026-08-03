Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Makes New $8.57 Million Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 111,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,574,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned approximately 0.12% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Melius Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Roth Capital set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $91.58.

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Sprouts Farmers Market News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat expectations. Sprouts reported adjusted EPS of $1.37, above the $1.35 consensus and matching the prior-year quarter. Revenue rose 4.7% year over year to $2.33 billion, broadly in line with or slightly ahead of estimates. Sprouts Farmers Market quarterly earnings report

Sprouts reported adjusted EPS of $1.37, above the $1.35 consensus and matching the prior-year quarter. Revenue rose 4.7% year over year to $2.33 billion, broadly in line with or slightly ahead of estimates. Positive Sentiment: Growth initiatives helped offset weaker comparable-store sales. New-store openings, e-commerce and private-label offerings supported results, while broader consumer demand for healthy and convenient foods is benefiting the natural-foods sector. Sprouts Farmers Q2 earnings analysis

New-store openings, e-commerce and private-label offerings supported results, while broader consumer demand for healthy and convenient foods is benefiting the natural-foods sector. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded SFM to Overweight and raised its price target to $103 from $80. The action signals increased confidence in Sprouts’ earnings potential and provides a significant premium to recent trading levels. JPMorgan Sprouts analyst upgrade

The action signals increased confidence in Sprouts’ earnings potential and provides a significant premium to recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Valuation and returns may appeal to investors. One analysis describes the stock as potentially below fair value while highlighting strong returns, including a reported return on equity above 35%. Sprouts stock fair value analysis

One analysis describes the stock as potentially below fair value while highlighting strong returns, including a reported return on equity above 35%. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity was unusually high. Investors purchased approximately 3,951 put options, 34% above average. This may reflect hedging or bearish positioning, but options volume alone does not establish a clear direction for the stock.

Investors purchased approximately 3,951 put options, 34% above average. This may reflect hedging or bearish positioning, but options volume alone does not establish a clear direction for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Management’s guidance trails Wall Street expectations. Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $5.32–$5.40 is below the roughly $5.55–$5.57 consensus, while revenue guidance of $9.3–$9.4 billion is below the $9.5 billion estimate. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.20–$1.24 also falls short of the $1.30 consensus. Why Sprouts stock is moving higher

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $87.16 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $160.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 5.58%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $915,577.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 269,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,913,202.60. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $1,102,090.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 66,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,811,860.10. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,572. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report).

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