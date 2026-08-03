Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 10,669 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,533 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 10,669 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,724,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,830 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 188,707 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172,625 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 779,128 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $175,624,000 after purchasing an additional 315,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other IQVIA news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 558 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $136,827.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,932.69. This trade represents a 15.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.16, for a total value of $1,245,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,110.84. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $235.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $154.50 and a one year high of $251.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

IQVIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IQVIA this week:

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Further Reading

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