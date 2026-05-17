Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 5,941 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 123.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,746 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.'s holdings in Strategy were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,565 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $101,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,478 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,506 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 64,482 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 1,550,520 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $499,593,000 after purchasing an additional 842,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 106,492 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research lowered Strategy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $321.86.

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Insider Activity at Strategy

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $526,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,364,520. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,202 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

More Strategy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy announced a $1.5 billion debt buyback , which could reduce leverage and simplify the capital structure. The company is also continuing to use its preferred-stock funding model to support further Bitcoin purchases. Article Title

Strategy announced a , which could reduce leverage and simplify the capital structure. The company is also continuing to use its preferred-stock funding model to support further Bitcoin purchases. Positive Sentiment: Supportive headlines from the crypto sector, including renewed optimism after U.S. crypto legislation advanced, helped lift sentiment around Bitcoin-linked stocks earlier in the week. Article Title

Supportive headlines from the crypto sector, including renewed optimism after U.S. crypto legislation advanced, helped lift sentiment around Bitcoin-linked stocks earlier in the week. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional and political-ownership headlines, including reports that the Trump trust bought MSTR shares in Q1, may provide some validation for the stock, but they do not change Strategy’s operating fundamentals. Article Title

Institutional and political-ownership headlines, including reports that the Trump trust bought MSTR shares in Q1, may provide some validation for the stock, but they do not change Strategy’s operating fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Several reports say Jane Street sharply reduced its MSTR position , a sign that a major institutional holder is becoming less enthusiastic about the stock. Article Title

Several reports say , a sign that a major institutional holder is becoming less enthusiastic about the stock. Negative Sentiment: Prediction-market odds that Strategy could sell Bitcoin this year rose after Michael Saylor said BTC sales could be used to cover dividends, challenging the company’s long-standing “never sell” narrative and pressuring investor sentiment. Article Title

Prediction-market odds that Strategy could rose after Michael Saylor said BTC sales could be used to cover dividends, challenging the company’s long-standing “never sell” narrative and pressuring investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators flagged fair-value pressure, Bitcoin volatility, and unrealized losses as ongoing balance-sheet risks, reinforcing concerns that MSTR remains highly exposed to crypto swings. Article Title

Strategy Stock Down 5.1%

MSTR stock opened at $177.42 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $150.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.56. Strategy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $457.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.59.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($16.49) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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