Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 96,288 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,027 shares of the company's stock after selling 96,288 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Bloom Energy worth $20,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fourier Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 441.5% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 2,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at $95,342,949. The trade was a 9.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 515,092 shares of company stock worth $95,003,475 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE BE opened at $290.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5,799.74 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.87. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $302.99.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Bloom Energy's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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