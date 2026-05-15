Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,633 shares of the company's stock after selling 66,476 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.'s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,084,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Nebius Group news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.10, for a total transaction of $720,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 42,162 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,136.20. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 31,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $3,486,898.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at $65,075,240.80. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,441 shares of company stock valued at $17,672,342.

Key Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nebius reported first-quarter revenue of $399 million, up 684% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA turned positive and EPS beat expectations by a wide margin, reinforcing the idea that demand for its AI cloud services is accelerating. Nebius reports first quarter 2026 financial results

Nebius reported first-quarter revenue of $399 million, up 684% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA turned positive and EPS beat expectations by a wide margin, reinforcing the idea that demand for its AI cloud services is accelerating. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment improved after earnings, with multiple firms lifting price targets, including Citizens JMP to $270 and DA Davidson to $250, which signals confidence in Nebius’ AI growth runway. Nebius Group Analysts Increase Their Forecasts Following Q1 Earnings

Wall Street sentiment improved after earnings, with multiple firms lifting price targets, including Citizens JMP to $270 and DA Davidson to $250, which signals confidence in Nebius’ AI growth runway. Positive Sentiment: Nebius also announced it has begun construction on its first gigawatt-scale AI factory campus in Independence, Missouri, and secured up to 1.2 GW of power and land for a new owned AI factory in Pennsylvania, expanding its infrastructure footprint in a way investors view as a long-term growth catalyst. Nebius Group (NBIS) Begins Construction On Missouri AI Factory

Nebius also announced it has begun construction on its first gigawatt-scale AI factory campus in Independence, Missouri, and secured up to 1.2 GW of power and land for a new owned AI factory in Pennsylvania, expanding its infrastructure footprint in a way investors view as a long-term growth catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary comparing Nebius with CoreWeave and broader coverage of the stock’s move reflects heightened investor attention around AI datacenter names, but does not add new company-specific fundamentals by itself. Better Datacenter Stock: CoreWeave (CRWV) or Nebius (NBIS)?

Commentary comparing Nebius with CoreWeave and broader coverage of the stock’s move reflects heightened investor attention around AI datacenter names, but does not add new company-specific fundamentals by itself. Neutral Sentiment: One analyst, Morgan Stanley, raised its target to $144 but kept an equal-weight rating, showing some caution despite the strong operating momentum. Morgan Stanley target raise on Nebius

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $172.92.

Read Our Latest Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Performance

NBIS stock opened at $221.15 on Friday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $233.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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