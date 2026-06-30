Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $19.73 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,710 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,512 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Johnson Rice set a $270.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson received a positive CHMP opinion for expanded use of its multiple myeloma drug Tecvayli in combination with Darzalex SC, which could broaden the treatment’s commercial opportunity if approved. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson received a positive CHMP opinion for expanded use of its multiple myeloma drug Tecvayli in combination with Darzalex SC, which could broaden the treatment’s commercial opportunity if approved. Positive Sentiment: JNJ hit a new 52-week high as biotech shares rallied, with investors favoring large-cap healthcare names that have visible pipelines, approvals, and deal-related momentum. Article Title

JNJ hit a new 52-week high as biotech shares rallied, with investors favoring large-cap healthcare names that have visible pipelines, approvals, and deal-related momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted JNJ’s recent share strength and noted that upward earnings estimate revisions could support additional near-term gains. Article Title

Analysts highlighted JNJ’s recent share strength and noted that upward earnings estimate revisions could support additional near-term gains. Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson won another talc-related lawsuit, with a Los Angeles jury finding the company was not negligent in a case involving ovarian cancer claims. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson won another talc-related lawsuit, with a Los Angeles jury finding the company was not negligent in a case involving ovarian cancer claims. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on JNJ to $270 and reiterated a Buy rating, reflecting continued confidence ahead of the company’s upcoming earnings season. Article Title

Guggenheim raised its price target on JNJ to $270 and reiterated a Buy rating, reflecting continued confidence ahead of the company’s upcoming earnings season. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary about JNJ’s dividend appeal and healthcare sector strength reinforces its status as a stable income stock, but does not add a new fundamental catalyst on its own. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of JNJ opened at $258.24 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $231.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.52 and a 12-month high of $258.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here