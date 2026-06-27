Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 4,014 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,521 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 49.1% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company's stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 48,097 shares of the company's stock worth $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $368.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.01. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $243.34 and a 1-year high of $379.67. The firm has a market cap of $384.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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