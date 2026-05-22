Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Invests $8.84 Million in MKS Inc. $MKSI

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $8,837,000. MKS accounts for about 1.2% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of MKS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $36,631,000 after acquiring an additional 89,502 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MKS during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,020,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS during the 4th quarter worth about $3,618,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MKS by 553.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of MKS during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,668,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other MKS news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.20, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,739,555. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Cannone III sold 1,350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.40, for a total transaction of $409,590.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,364,699.60. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 23,313 shares of company stock valued at $6,253,264 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

MKS Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $313.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MKS Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $326.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.30. MKS had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. MKS's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. MKS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MKS from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MKS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of MKS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MKS from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $318.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKS

MKS Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

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