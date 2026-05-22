Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Sells 24,514 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,828 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 24,514 shares during the quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP's holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $304,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $404,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 670.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 44.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,969 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,018,000 after acquiring an additional 79,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $222.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BWX Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total transaction of $413,673.63. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,744 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,101. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT opened at $202.51 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.22 and a 1-year high of $241.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company's fifty day moving average price is $213.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.59.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BWX Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BWX Technologies wasn't on the list.

While BWX Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here