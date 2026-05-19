Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,025,180 shares of the company's stock after selling 102,105 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Pinterest worth $52,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Pinterest by 3,839.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2,409.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,380 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,450 shares in the company, valued at $549,000. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 8.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pinterest and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.40.

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Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

See Also

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