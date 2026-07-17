Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $12.62 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,355 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.1% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after buying an additional 11,451,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $109,446,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $34,909,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,678 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $207.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.88 and a 200-day moving average of $195.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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