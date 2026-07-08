Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR's holdings in Eaton were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Eaton News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles frame Eaton as a key beneficiary of the AI data-center buildout, citing demand for its power management and grid infrastructure products that hyperscalers need for expansion.

Several articles frame Eaton as a key beneficiary of the AI data-center buildout, citing demand for its power management and grid infrastructure products that hyperscalers need for expansion. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market coverage continue to point to Eaton as an attractive industrial/electrical name with solid industry trends and earnings momentum, which can support investor confidence.

Analysts and market coverage continue to point to Eaton as an attractive industrial/electrical name with solid industry trends and earnings momentum, which can support investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: A piece on Eaton’s VoltServer partnership suggests the company is expanding into digital electricity and long-distance DC power distribution, a potential growth catalyst if the technology scales. Article Title

A piece on Eaton’s VoltServer partnership suggests the company is expanding into digital electricity and long-distance DC power distribution, a potential growth catalyst if the technology scales. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple Zacks and Fool articles largely reiterate the same thesis: Eaton is well positioned for infrastructure spending and AI-related demand, but these are more thematic updates than new company-specific news. Article Title

Multiple Zacks and Fool articles largely reiterate the same thesis: Eaton is well positioned for infrastructure spending and AI-related demand, but these are more thematic updates than new company-specific news. Negative Sentiment: One market note explicitly questions whether Eaton is already fully priced after the VoltServer announcement, suggesting some investors may be worried the recent optimism is already reflected in the stock.

One market note explicitly questions whether Eaton is already fully priced after the VoltServer announcement, suggesting some investors may be worried the recent optimism is already reflected in the stock. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s pullback may also reflect profit-taking after a strong run, since recent commentary has repeatedly highlighted Eaton’s substantial year-to-date and multi-year gains.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.11, for a total value of $7,514,123.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,382,678.42. This trade represents a 26.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total value of $835,880.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,968,209.88. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Eaton from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $457.00 to $484.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $464.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $340.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $423.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Eaton Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $396.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $405.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.54. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52 week low of $311.92 and a 52 week high of $436.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Eaton's payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report).

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