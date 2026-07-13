Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,550 SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SN. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,773,000. Munro Partners lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 2,371.9% in the 4th quarter. Munro Partners now owns 784,586 shares of the company's stock worth $87,795,000 after buying an additional 752,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,326 shares of the company's stock worth $120,889,000 after buying an additional 709,494 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth $60,164,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,048,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SharkNinja from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. National Bank Financial set a $145.00 price target on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SharkNinja

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SharkNinja news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $782,091.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $197,697.50. This trade represents a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SharkNinja Stock Down 0.0%

SN stock opened at $152.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.62. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.12 and a 1-year high of $154.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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