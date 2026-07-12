Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,539 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $1,549,000. Bensler LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.63.

Read Our Latest Report on ANET

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total value of $1,336,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 192,333 shares in the company, valued at $32,131,150.98. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $2,140,947.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,537,531.68. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,147,080 shares of company stock worth $513,396,642. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $187.46. 5,583,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,973,050. The firm has a market cap of $236.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.68 and a 52 week high of $189.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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