Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 131,508 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,192 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 131,508 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 927.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 859.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 685.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,068,882,000 after acquiring an additional 75,107,069 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 46,556,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,985,956. The company's 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.86 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $308.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price target on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.65.

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About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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