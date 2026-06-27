PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co cut its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,000 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.8% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $56,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $40,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $192.53 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $151.49 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $310.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

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NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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