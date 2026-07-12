Plains All American Pipeline Lp $PAA Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NASDAQ:PAA - Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 61,265 shares of the company's stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 32,800 shares of the company's stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clear Trail Advisors LLC now owns 57,047 shares of the company's stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

PAA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. 1,456,682 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business's 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. Plains All American Pipeline Lp has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline Lp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline's dividend payout ratio is 127.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline NASDAQ: PAA is a publicly traded energy infrastructure company that provides midstream services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company’s core activities include gathering, transporting, storing and marketing hydrocarbons, using an integrated network of pipelines, storage terminals, rail and truck transloading facilities. Plains also offers logistics and marketing services that connect upstream producers with refiners, traders and export markets.

Plains owns and operates a portfolio of pipeline and terminal assets concentrated in major U.S.

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