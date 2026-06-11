Platform Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Platform Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,237 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $22,444,000. Amazon.com makes up 6.0% of Platform Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,868,735,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after buying an additional 12,122,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,702,362,000 after buying an additional 9,583,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $266,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,242,432.13. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of AMZN opened at $238.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $312.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon is strengthening its AI and cloud position with the rollout of a faster in-house Graviton5 CPU for AWS customers, which supports its long-term competitive edge in cloud computing and AI workloads.

Amazon is strengthening its AI and cloud position with the rollout of a faster in-house for AWS customers, which supports its long-term competitive edge in cloud computing and AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: BMO reportedly named Amazon one of its top AI picks , reinforcing bullish Wall Street sentiment around the company’s AI and AWS growth story.

BMO reportedly named , reinforcing bullish Wall Street sentiment around the company’s AI and AWS growth story. Positive Sentiment: Amazon secured a $17.5 billion delayed-draw term loan facility , giving it additional financial flexibility to keep funding data centers, AI infrastructure, and other growth investments. Reuters article on Amazon securing $17.5 billion loan facility amid AI-driven capex ramp

Amazon secured a , giving it additional financial flexibility to keep funding data centers, AI infrastructure, and other growth investments. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s expanded partnership activity, including Pinterest storefront integrations and additional commerce tie-ins, could help drive product discovery and more sales through its marketplace.

Amazon’s expanded partnership activity, including and additional commerce tie-ins, could help drive product discovery and more sales through its marketplace. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also expanded its less-than-truckload freight service to outside businesses, which could open a new logistics revenue stream and deepen its role in supply-chain services.

Amazon also expanded its to outside businesses, which could open a new logistics revenue stream and deepen its role in supply-chain services. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Amazon’s growing role in AI infrastructure, including supply-chain and fiber-related deals, which are strategically important but still more about future growth than immediate earnings impact.

Several articles highlighted Amazon’s growing role in AI infrastructure, including supply-chain and fiber-related deals, which are strategically important but still more about future growth than immediate earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: The large loan facility and ongoing AI infrastructure buildout are also reminding investors that Amazon’s capital expenditures are rising sharply , which can pressure near-term margins and explain some of the stock’s weakness.

The large loan facility and ongoing AI infrastructure buildout are also reminding investors that , which can pressure near-term margins and explain some of the stock’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary suggests the market is increasingly focused on Amazon’s heavy spending and financing needs, creating concern that the company may be prioritizing long-term growth at the expense of near-term profitability.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here