Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. $PLRX Stock Position Raised by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX - Free Report) by 3,402.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,585,126 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,511,307 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 4.17% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1,875.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,514,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 2,386,789 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,886,000. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 7,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,555,744 shares of the company's stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,433 shares of the company's stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,336 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,938,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,054 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $3.00.

View Our Latest Report on PLRX

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9%

PLRX stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.21. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PLRX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for fibrotic diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Pliant applies a precision medicine approach to target integrin-mediated signaling pathways implicated in the development and progression of fibrosis across organ systems.

The company's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small molecule designed to inhibit both αvβ1 and αvβ6 integrins in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).

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