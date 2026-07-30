Go Pro
→ Trump’s emergency dollar reset (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 199,701 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Lloyds Banking Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • PNC Financial Services increased its Lloyds Banking Group stake by 70.7% in the first quarter, adding 199,701 shares for a total of 482,149 shares valued at approximately $2.43 million.
  • Lloyds shares opened at $5.87, within a 52-week range of $4.05 to $6.34. The company reported quarterly revenue of $6.87 billion and earnings of $0.13 per share, while analysts expect $0.53 in full-year EPS.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with seven Buy ratings and six Hold ratings producing a consensus “Moderate Buy,” although several firms recently downgraded the stock to Hold.
  • Interested in Lloyds Banking Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG - Free Report) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,149 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 199,701 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,216.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company's stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.87. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 25.11%.The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LYG

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a UK-based banking and financial services company that provides a broad range of retail, commercial and insurance products. Its principal consumer-facing brands include Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, through which it offers current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards and personal loans. The group also delivers services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and larger corporate clients, supplying business accounts, lending, payments and cash-management solutions.

In addition to core banking, Lloyds operates a significant wealth and insurance arm under the Scottish Widows brand, offering life insurance, pensions, investment and retirement planning products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Lloyds Banking Group Right Now?

Before you consider Lloyds Banking Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lloyds Banking Group wasn't on the list.

While Lloyds Banking Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines