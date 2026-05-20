PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,714,433 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 18,154 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Emerson Electric worth $227,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Evercore lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.24.

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Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of EMR opened at $130.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $114.83 and a 12-month high of $165.15. The company's 50-day moving average price is $136.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Emerson Electric's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is 51.27%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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